A student from Chhattisgarh, pursuing coaching for JEE (full form, please) in Rajasthan’s Kota, has died by suicide, said police today, February 13, Tuesday, an IANS report said.

The deceased has been identified as Shubhkumar Chaudhary, who was found dead on Monday, February 12, making it the fourth student suicide in Kota in the last 20 days, confirmed officials

The officials said, “On Monday night, a student from Chhattisgarh committed suicide by hanging himself. The student was preparing for JEE while staying in Kota for two years. The result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains was declared on Monday night. Soon after, the student committed suicide.”

Chaudhary (16) lived in a hostel, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhavani Singh, adding, “Shubhkumar was a student of Class XII. This morning when his parents called, there was no response. They immediately called the warden who pushed open the gate of his room where the student was found hanging from the fan.”

Police officials said that the student had also pursued Class XI from Kota. The reason for suicide has not been revealed yet.



Previous incidents

It needs to be mentioned here that on February 2, Noor Mohammad (27), a resident of the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide in Kota.

On January 31, Niharika (18), another student living in Kota, died by suicide. She was preparing for JEE. She left a suicide note saying, ‘Mummy, Papa, I could not do JEE, that is why I am committing suicide. I’m a loser, I’m not a good daughter. Sorry Mom and Dad, this is the last option.'

On January 24, Mohammad Zaid (19), a resident of Moradabad, UP, died by suicide. He lived in a hostel in Kota and was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), IANS added.