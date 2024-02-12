Today, February 12, a delegation of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) met the state Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha to discuss stipends, hostel facilities, faculty orders and others. Speaking to EdexLive, T-JUDA's newly elected President Dr CH G Sai Sri Harsha said, "We met the health minister and the meeting lasted for over two hours. We have discussed several issues with the minister and we have been asked to meet him again to share more details."



The four main important issues discussed in the meeting were:

Disbursement of stipends

Hostel facilities and District Residency Programme (DRP)

Faculty work orders

New building for Osmania General Hospital (OGH)



Giving more details, Harsha said, "The bills of first-year postgraduates who joined in September 2023 which were pending with the finance department have been cleared this afternoon." Meanwhile, he communicated with the Finance Secretary to ensure the immediate release of pending stipends and confirmed that efforts are underway to establish a green channel for stipends, which is expected to be operational within a month, a statement by the association read.



About the hostel facility, their main concern was that the PG seats were increasing while the hostel facility to accommodate those who join was being neglected. "The minister instructed us to compile a detailed report about the issues faced by those enrolled in DRP and the requirement of hostel facility at the necessary hospitals or colleges," Harsha said, adding that they will be meeting the minister after two days with the necessary details.



When asked about a new building for Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Harsha told EdexLive that the minister assured that their team is actively working on it and soon the foundation stone will be laid.