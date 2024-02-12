An intermediate student from a Social Welfare Gurukul hostel of Imampeta village of Suryapet mandal in Telangana, died by suicide on Saturday, February 10, as per a report by The New Indian Express. The incident came to light on February 11, Sunday morning.

The deceased, Daggupati Vaishnavi, a 17-year-old student, was studying in the second year at the Social Welfare Gurukul Girls' College. The victim is known to have hung herself in the hostel room, police informed.

Vaishnavi's fellow students informed that the incident is likely to have taken place around 9.30 pm on February 10. Upon receiving information about the incident, the hostel staff rushed Vaishnavi to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The parents, who reside in Suryapet town, have been informed about the incident, The New Indian Express added.

The victim’s parents alleged that the college staff had left the hospital before they arrived. Additionally, her parents also alleged that a few months ago, their daughter had complained about the quality of food to the hostel staff, for which, the hostel staff harassed her. As a result, Vaishanvi took the extreme step.

The Suryapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

Suryapet DSP B Nagabhushanam said that primary leads revealed that Vaishnavi was having backlogs in a few subjects from the first year, while the second year exams were also approaching.

Moreover, Suryapet district officials ensured that one member of Vaishanvi’s family would be provided an outsourcing job and apt action would be taken against the principal after the police inquiry concludes. Besides, ex-gratia will be sanctioned based on the principle guidelines laid by the government.

Family, politicians stage protest



Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased, along with various student organisations and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president RS Praveenkumar, staged a protest at the residential school in Suryapet, demanding the arrest of the accused and justice for the deceased’s family.

BSP has announced another Maha Dharna on Monday, February 12, in front of the Telugu Sankshema Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday to protest against the spate of student suicides across the state.

Stating that it was unfortunate that the ruling or opposition rulers are yet to discuss the recent suicides of female students during the ongoing Budget session, the BSP leader demanded that the government conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the cases and punish those responsible.

Psychologists should be appointed for government gurukulas and hostels across the state, Praveen Kumar said.