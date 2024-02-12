Over 60,00 students will be appearing for this year's Class X and XII Board examination in 68 centres across the northeastern state of Nagaland, officials said today, Monday, February 12.

The board examination will continue till March 6, said a report by PTI.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Deputy Y Patton took to the social media platform X to wish the students luck for the tests.

"I urge you all to study hard, stay focused, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success,” Rio said.

Deputy Chief Minister Patton also added, “May each of you approach the exams with confidence, calm and clarity of mind. Remember, success is not just about marks, but the journey of growth and learning you embark on. May you all excel and emerge victorious in every challenge ahead. Good luck.”

Various tribal students' organisations, including the Naga Students' Federation and Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation, also wished them the best for the Board exams.

The Nagaland Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), Class XII Board examinations 2024 began today. The examination started at 9 am on Monday across 68 examination centres with English and concluded at 12 pm.

A total of 17,911 candidates are appearing for the HSSLC exams this year, as per officials.

NBSE Class X Board examinations will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, February 13.