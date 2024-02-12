The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Zanzibar has called for applications for its second batch of students for the academic year 2024-25. The two programmes accepting applications are BS in Data Science and AI & MTech in Data Science and AI, an official press statement from the institute said.

The last dates to apply to IIT Zanzibar, which is the first ever foreign campus to be established by an IIT, are April 15, 2024 for the BS programme and March 15, 2024 for the MTech programme.

This time, the Institute is considering an increase in the number of seats for both programmes. To make the teaching-learning experience substantive and aligned with the needs of the market, industry collaboration and exchange programmes are being assiduously explored, the press release said.

Various stages of the selection process, details of the evaluation, pattern of the screening test, fee structure, important dates, detailed syllabus and eligibility criteria, among other details, can be obtained from the following link: https://www.iitmz.ac.in/IITMZST_Information_Brochure_2024_v1.1.pdf

Prof Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-Charge and Dean, School of Engineering and Science, IIT Madras Zanzibar, said, “We are so excited to welcome a second batch of students to IITM Zanzibar, we wish our aspirants the very best in the application and selection process.”

The institution has also signalled its intent to expand by adding new test centres to cater to the aspirations of students from different parts of the world.

The online screening tests will be conducted in 19 international centres spread across various regions in the African continent as well as in the Middle East and South Asia. The number of domestic centres too has been increased to 19.