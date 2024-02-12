The canteen at Bharathiar University has been shut for the past four days, leaving students and staff facing inconveniences, stated The New Indian Express.

The university students relying solely on this canteen, find it difficult when it closes at the end of its contract period. Day scholars, law college students, and non-teaching staff depended on this canteen for their breakfast and lunch.

A student, MR Arutchelvar highlighted the economic feasibility of the canteen, saying, "Living in PG and day scholars who arrive early for class use this canteen for breakfast. Eating outside would require a five-km travel, causing delays in attending classes after lunch."

Another student, LS Logesh Cibi, said, "Hostel students who find it difficult to walk to the hostel mess, located at the other end of the campus, have been relying on this canteen for their lunch."

G Shalini, a law college student said, "Coimbatore Law College lacks a proper canteen, and students depend on Bharathiar University's canteen. The closure is a problem for both law college and university students."

The closure affects various university members, including day scholars, law college students, and non-teaching staff, as the canteen provides affordable meals within the campus. With no alternative food options nearby, the student and the staff community face challenges in obtaining breakfast and lunch.

When asked about this situation, canteen contractor B Dinesh Kumar said, "Renewal papers for the contract have been submitted to the concerned officials 20 days before the contract was due but there was no response from the officials"

In response to The New Indian Express, Rupa Gunaseelan, the Registrar (in charge) of Bharathiar University, stated, "The university is committed to actively addressing and resolving the situation to ensure that students and staff, who rely on the canteen for their daily meals, do not face any difficulties."

Repeated attempts to reach the Bharathiar University Vice-chancellor committee member Lovelina Little Flower were in vain.