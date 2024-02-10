Curfew restrictions have been lifted in the outer areas of the troubled Uttarakhand town following recent unrest, reports PTI. However, the Banbhoolpura zone, where a madrasa demolition on Thursday, February 8, sparked arson and vandalism, remains under curfew.

As per the PTI report, shops on the outskirts have reopened on Saturday, February 10, but schools remain shuttered.

"Patrolling is continuously being done in the affected area and the situation is under control," Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, AP Anshuman, who is camping in Haldwani, told PTI Videos.

Five arrests have been made in connection to the violence, and three FIRs have been filed. Internet services remain suspended to prevent the spread of rumours on social media.

However, the residents of the Banbhoolpura area, where the curfew is still in force, are being allowed to buy essentials from time to time, the ADG said.

Train services up to Kathgodam have resumed. No fresh untoward incident has been reported from anywhere, the officer said, states PTI.

Further, the officials added that six rioters were killed in Thursday's violence.

Over 60 individuals sustained injuries during the violence on Thursday, prompting some police to seek refuge as locals attacked with stones and petrol bombs. Seven, including a journalist, are hospitalized, with three in critical condition