The Kerala government has initiated an investigation following the tragic drowning of two students during a Scouts and Guides camp in Thiruvananthapuram, states a report by PTI.

According to the report, Fahima Mohsina an eleven-year-old and Aiysha Ridha a thirteen-year-old, were students of MSM HSS Kallingalparamba and were among those attending the camp. The incident took place at an Eco Tourism centre in Nedumkayam on Friday, February 9. There, the girls, along with other students and teachers, were participating in a nature camp, the PTI report states.

Sadly, the accident occurred while returning from the camp when three students had ventured into the Karimpuzha River for a bath. While one of them was pulled out to safety by the teachers, two others drowned.

As per the report by PTI, in response to the incident, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has ordered a thorough investigation. The district collector of Malappuram has been asked to submit a report in this regard at the earliest.

Additionally, the minister also directed the Deputy Director of Education, Malappuram to submit a departmental report on the tragic incident, an official statement said. The minister, expressing condolences to the families, has pledged full support to them during this difficult time.