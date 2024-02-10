The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrated its Annual Function on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Chief guest Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha inaugurated the function in the presence of CA Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI; CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice-President, ICAI, CA. (Dr) Debashis Mitra, Immediate Past President, ICAI and Central and Regional Council Members, ICAI. The function witnessed the presence of more than 1,500 members and stakeholders from across the globe.

CA (Dr) Jai Kumar Batra, Secretary, ICAI welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.

Addressing the audience Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha, said, “In the dynamic landscape of India's economic realm, I express my heartfelt congratulations to ICAI, the largest accountancy institution, for its rapid strides in the nation's financial fabric. To an institution with over 75 years of establishment, I extend my gratitude to ICAI for the exceptional excellence displayed in ICAI's examinations. Amidst various challenges, the Chartered Accountancy exam stands unparalleled.”

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha also added, “ICAI's impact extends beyond numbers; it influences the banking system, businesses, and industries. CAs serve as advisors during budget deliberations, playing a critical role in our economy. New companies thrive under the guidance of CAs, adopting technological advancements. As we dream of a developed India, I firmly believe that ICAI's greatest contribution lies in empowering these aspirations, steering the nation towards progress and prosperity.”

The Speaker reiterated, “India shall be a developed nation by 2047, and Chartered Accountants will play a great role in it. CAs would be major contributors in the achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.”