Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is making exemplary headway in realizing its commitment to the overall growth of students. In order to equip students with necessary skills and qualities needed for excelling in their professional as well as personal lives, BHU has been placing greater focus on developing leadership and other qualities among students.

The FLY – Finding Leader In You programme implemented in BHU is an important measure that has achieved a significant milestone. The university has trained nearly 850 students since the programme was launched. Conducted by the Competitive Mindset Institute – United States, the FLY training helps strengthen five research-backed skills considered essential for professional competitiveness and ethical leadership. The emphasis in each of the modules covering these skills is on learning to practice and inculcate the skills, not just doing it theoretically.

Addressing the FLY Alumni Meet, the meeting of the students who underwent FLY training, Harsh Bhargawa, Co-founder, Competitive Mindset Institute, United States, complimented the students for being part of the programme and successfully completing it. He said that no one is born with skills that guarantee success, but one has to keep practising and nurturing oneself. He informed that till now, 5,000 students have received the FLY training, and the 5000th student is from BHU. He hailed the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain for constantly working and acting for his students. Sharing an important tip with students to bring quality in whatever they do, he said that attention to detail is very important and can result in transformation.