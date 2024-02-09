Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, who has summoned by investigators in the alleged Excise Policy scam, criticised the Central agencies and the Union government, stating that for every summons they send, his party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will construct a corresponding number of schools, reports ANI.

Following the announcement of laying the foundation stone for a new school building in Mayur Vihar today, Friday, February 9, Kejriwal posted on X (formerly TWitter), "We will build as many schools as you send summons. You do your religion, we will do ours."

As per the ANI report, on Thursday, Kejriwal accused the central government of targeting him with investigating agencies, equating the situation to being treated like a "terrorist". This comes after a Delhi court issued him summons for February 17, citing his legal obligation to participate in an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The summons were issued due to his failure to comply with previous ones in a money-laundering case linked to the AAP government's excise policy. Despite repeated summons, including on February 2, which he missed for the fifth time, Kejriwal has labeled them as "unlawful" and "politically motivated", states ANI.