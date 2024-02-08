Hidayathulla, Vice-President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, urged the state government to allocate 2.5 per cent of the medical seats for student aspirants from government-aided schools through the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) examination, reports The New Indian Express. Addressing the press on Wednesday, February 7, said that India will be developed only when all the communities are improved. To uplift the downtrodden in education and the economy, all the masjids have been instructed to float interest-free loan lending units in Tamil Nadu, he added.

As per the report, currently, there are over 2,500 such units supporting individuals from diverse backgrounds.

On the issue of Muslim reservation in education and employment, Hidayathulla recalled promises made by former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa to provide 5 per cent reservation, which has now decreased to 3.5 per cent. He also pointed out that while various states allow candidates aged 47 to 49 years to appear for Group 1 exams, the Backward Classes (BC) in Tamil Nadu allows aspirants of age 37 with a grace period of two years. Hidayathulla called for an increase in the age limit for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 1 exams, suggesting it be raised to 45 with a two-year grace period, in line with other states' practices.

Regarding NEET exam reservations, he noted disparities between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with the latter offering 10 per cent reservation compared to Tamil Nadu's 7.5 per cent for rural government students. Hidayathulla urged the Tamil Nadu government to extend the remaining 2.5 per cent reservation to benefit rural students attending government-aided schools, citing the missed opportunities for around 400 students.