A 17-year-old engineering student attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of his college building in the Pocharam IT Corridor police station limits in Hyderabad, Telangana on Wednesday, February 7, reports The New Indian Express. The incident allegedly stemmed from the student feeling humiliated after being reprimanded for his hairstyle by the dean of CVSR College of Engineering, Srinivasa Rao, who reportedly also slapped him in front of other students. Following this, the institute's physical director allegedly grabbed the student by his ID card the next day.

As per the TNIE report, in his statement, the student confessed to having long hair but expressed distress over the actions of the dean and physical director. The 17-year-old subsequently called his mother to tell her that he was going to kill himself, feeling upset with the insults, it added.

Afterwards, the student jumped from the second floor of the building, leading to him being rushed to the hospital by college staff after the fall. Doctors said he sustained minor fractures on the left side of his rib cage, states the report.

A case has been filed against the dean and physical director for abetment of suicide under the Indian Penal Code and cruelty to a child under the Juvenile Justice Act. Police are expected to gather statements from the accused duo and review CCTV footage from the campus as part of their investigation.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.