Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras alumni and corporate social responsibility (CSR) partners have rallied together to provide financial support to 100% of BTech students whose annual parental income is in the Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh category for two consecutive years (2022-23 & 2023-24).

The Merit-cum-Means’(MCM) Scholarship is one among the numerous financial assistance and scholarship support provided to students by IIT Madras, the Central and state governments. Students from Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories admitted in all programmes are exempted from paying tuition fees irrespective of their parental income.

This MCM Scholarship, in combination with the two-third tuition fee waiver by the Government of India for students in this category, covers the entire tuition fees of eligible BTech./Dual Degree students belonging to EWS/GE/OBC Economically Weaker Sections/General/Other Backward Classes categories. This support frees up the students to focus completely on their studies and future academic pursuits without having to worry about their financial situation or education loans.

Highlighting the importance of such financial support, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We are trying our best to provide as much financial support as possible to our students in need. We convey our immense thanks to the donors for making this happen.”