A 16-year-old boy proved his mettle when he wrote his Class X Board examinations with his left hand after losing his right hand. The boy from West Bengal's Nadia district had to get his right arm amputated to prevent the spread of cancer, a PTI report stated.



Shubajit Biswas, a resident of Haripur Narapatipara village in Santipur area, learnt how to write with his left hand in the last two months for the examinations.



Soumitra Bidyartha, Headmaster of Nrisinghapur High School, which is the examination centre of Biswas, said that all medical assistance was ready but he did not take any extra time for the papers nor did he opt for a writer.



Cancer detected a few years ago

Shubhajit told PTI that he had developed a tumour on his right arm after which he was diagnosed with cancer. Later, he underwent treatment in Bengaluru, where his family had to stay for two years.



He said, "My right arm from the elbow was amputated in December last year. Since then, I practiced writing with my left hand. In the beginning, it was very difficult and I was impatient and cried. But slowly, with daily practice, my speed improved and I was able to write straight."



Treatment took a toll on family

Shubhajit's father, who earlier worked as a weaver in a handloom unit, now works as a construction worker in Kolkata and his mother works as a domestic help. Due to his treatment, expenses have taken a toll on his family, and due to remaining debts, the boy now stays with his uncle and aunt.



"His parents are burdened with debts due to the expenses that occurred during his treatment. They have nothing left but a small dilapidated house. But we are with him. We have immense faith in god. He will be successful," said Arijit Biswas, the boy's uncle to PTI.



The boy's indomitable spirit was clear as the educators at the Haripur High School, and invigilators at his examination centre were amazed at the writing speed of the boy who learned to write with his left hand only recently.



The Class X Board examinations in West Bengal have been underway since February 2. More than 9. 23 lakh candidates are writing their papers at 2,675 centres across the state.