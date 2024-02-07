The Tamil Nadu Government in a noble enterprise has extended affiliation to a school run specifically for children undergoing cancer treatment, on Tuesday, February 6. For the first time in the country, a school of such a kind has been established as children battling cancer face harsh discrimination, reported The New Indian Express.



CanShala, a residential hospital facility in T Nagar, has been affiliated with the government model school in Nandanam, enabling kids to pursue their education while receiving treatment. The NGO had signed an MoU to this effect with the school education department in September 2022.



What additional help would such a school provide?

The school presently accommodates 24 children at the residential facility, apart from the day scholars. The students undergoing treatment will receive personalised timetables tailored to their medical schedule.



One of the students, S Jeevanandham, who received his cancer diagnosis two years ago while in Class IX, said that he was relieved to know that he would not miss a year of education. "I was relieved I did not have to sacrifice a year of my education. The support I received enabled me to pursue my studies alongside treatment."



The Chennai school is the second CanShala branch, the first one being in Mumbai where it operates in collaboration with the municipal corporation.



School to integrate teachers, students, parents for better supervision

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, speaking during the school's inaugural event, said that the initiative will help the children reintegrate back into their schools post-treatment, as per The New Indian Express.



Latha Mani, the regional head of the NGO, said that the organisation has been working with ailing kids in Tamil Nadu since 2016. On the model of the school and the amenities provided, she said, "The CanShala school is an extension of the government model school and the students will receive all benefits afforded to government school students. The teachers will help them with their timetable. Apart from regular subjects, students and their parents will be educated on the late side effects of cancer treatment." She also added that the children's health will be inspected regularly after their discharge.