A group of young students from Shiv Nadar School, Noida, emerged victorious at the RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) competition held at the Alpensia Convention Center in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The RCAP, serving as the super-regional headquarters for the RoboCup Federation in the Asia-Pacific region, witnessed the triumph of the Junior and Senior teams from Shiv Nadar School, Noida.

Junior team, Quadrex, secures Gold in Under-14 Category

Quadrex, the junior team comprising participants Ayaan Suri and Shaurya Mahajan, under the guidance of Mentor Pallavi Saran, clinched the gold medal in the under-14 category. The team’s robot showcased an innovative design with a square base for seamless navigation in evacuation zones, equipped with tracks for maximum grip, and an array of sensors, including colour, ultrasonic, and gyro sensors.

The robot’s functionality included capturing victims with a cage-like front arm and deploying rescue kits with the back arm.

Team Quadrex outperformed competitors from South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan, emerging as the undisputed champions in a field of six teams.

Senior team, System Overhaul, dominates international arena

System Overhaul, the senior team from Shiv Nadar School, comprising Ekansh Agrawal, Puroo Duggal, Shaurya Ajit Singh, and Viryansh Rastogi, under the mentorship of Ganga Bhuvaneswari Subramanian, showcased their technical brilliance in the competitive international arena.

The team designed and programmed a versatile robot inspired by a tank’s design for autonomous rescue missions in disaster scenarios.

The robot, equipped with controllers from Lego EV3, Arduino, and an OpenMV camera, demonstrated exceptional navigation through challenging terrains. The robot located and rescued victims with precise sensors, ensuring their safe transportation to designated zones.

System Overhaul outshone 17 teams from diverse regions such as Australia, the USA, Croatia, Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Singapore, securing the gold medal in their category.