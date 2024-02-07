While addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, February 6, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that 22 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country have been set up so far under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, a PTI report stated.



While responding to a question, he said that out of the 22 AIIMS, the facilities of teaching and learning, research, and patient care services are being provided in 16 AIIMS at:

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

Jodhpur (Jaipur)

Patna (Bihar)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand)

Nagpur (Maharashtra)

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh)

Deoghar (Jharkhand)

Bathinda (Punjab)

Guwahati (Assam)

Kalyani (West Bengal)

Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh)

Bibinagar (Telangana).



He further added that out of the 16 AIIMS, six of them are fully functional at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh.



Besides these 16 functional AIIMS, six of them are at various stages of operationalisation, he informed the Rajya Sabha. They are:

Rajkot (Gujarat)

Vijaypur (Jammu)

Madurai (Tamil Nadu)

Awantipora (Kashmir)

Rewari (Haryana)

Darbhanga (Bihar)



For the North East region, AIIMS at Guwahati has been established and is functional as well. Mandaviya also said that no proposal for the establishment of any new AIIMS was approved by the government during the financial year 2022-23.