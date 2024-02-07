The Madhya Pradesh government was issued a notice by the state high court after taking a suo motu cognisance of the matter regarding the non-payment of school fees of a minor gangrape survivor to whom it had promised free education, according to a PTI report.



Gov't paid fees for only a year

The girl who was brutally assaulted and raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur in 2018 was enrolled in a private school with her elder sister in the same year, but their fees were only paid for a year, according to a report by The Times of India, on February 1.



The situation had come to notice when the private school sent a notice to the Indore district magistrate and the district education department over the outstanding fees of Rs 14 lakh of the two girls and sent a copy to the victim's family for information and was immediately taken into cognisance by a bench comprising of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla on February 2.



Girl faced harassment

The Times of India reported the pitiable state of the survivor who also faced harassment despite the state's assurance. The court cited it as a "shocking state of affairs" and directed the Government Advocate to take notice of the Chief Secretary, the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the Principal Secretary, the Department of School Education as well as the Collector.



Collector Ashish Singh told PTI that the girls were issued notice due to a minor mistake on behalf of the staff but now, the issue stands resolved and the girls are continuing their education at the school.



Girl, a deadly attack survivor

As per PTI reports on June 26, 2018, two men abducted the girl, who was eight at the time. They allegedly raped her and attacked her with a sharp weapon. The girl was found lying in a pool of blood in bushes near the city bus stand the next day. Afterwards, she was admitted to a government hospital in Indore for three months and had to undergo multiple surgeries.