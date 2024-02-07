In today’s fast-evolving digital world, data is now at the centre of global trade for making high-impact decisions. In line with this increasingly crucial field and growing demand for skilled data scientists, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar (IITGN) has launched its second e-Master's degree programme in Data Science for Decision Making (DSDM) and opened the admission portal for the first batch starting from May 2024.

In an age marked by remarkable advances in data sciences, there remains a formidable challenge — effectively translating this knowledge into informed decision-making. The e-Master's in Data Science for Decision Making (DSDM) programme by IIT Gandhinagar serves as a pioneering endeavour for upskilling industry executives and working professionals in data science education and translating their data science prowess into the art of making strategic decisions.

Unlike traditional constraints that often limit educational offerings to specific departments, the meticulously designed curriculum of e-Masters in DSDM at IIT Gandhinagar is inclusive, innovative, and insightful. Practitioners from diverse backgrounds, including engineering, science, business, or any other field, can join this programme that offers a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to data science and its application to drive tangible outcomes.

Through rigorous coursework and real-world applications, the programme aims to equip students with the tools, skills, and mindset required to navigate this dynamic landscape.

The two-year programme is designed with a flexible, executive-friendly structure to enable enrolled candidates to concurrently accommodate their work commitments. It will have live interactive sessions in the evenings and on weekends, assisted by self-paced learning modules for strategic learning and discussions.

Working professionals and students with a graduate degree in a relevant field (such as Statistics/ Mathematics/ Computer Science/ Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Economics/ Commerce) can submit their applications online on the programme portal.

Visit for more https://sites.iitgn.ac.in/iitgnx/e-masters