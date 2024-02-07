In distressing news, an Indian student was attacked by four robbers in Chicago. The student identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, a resident of Langar Houz, Hyderabad, is now living in Chicago and pursuing his master's at Indiana Wesleyan University. In a video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, the student is seen explaining the attack with blood bleeding from his mouth and on his forehead.

In the video, the distressed student narrated his ordeal in Hindi, and said that he was attacked when he was walking home carrying food parcels. He was kicked, punched and beaten by the four robbers near his house.



During the unfortunate incident, the student's phone had been stolen, he said in the video. Explaining the incident, the student had asked for assistance. Sources revealed that Ali's wife has written a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking intervention and assistance for travel to the United States (US).

As per ANI, she also said, "My husband Mazahir Ali went to Chicago for his master's. He fell victim to a deadly attack on February 4 at around 1 am. Around 6 am in the morning, I received the attack's Whatsapp video. He is seriously injured. The government there did not provide any proper treatment to him. I appeal to the Indian government to ensure that my husband gets medical and legal assistance there (US). I request the MEA to issue an emergency visa for me so that I can visit my husband."

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), National Students Union of India (NSUI) president of Telangana Venkat Balmoor said, "Syed Mazahir Ali, a resident of Langar Houz in Hyderabad, had gone to the United States to pursue a Master's degree from the Indiana University. Mr Ali being pursued by four of his attackers near his house on Campbell Avenue in Chicago in the early hours of Tuesday and physically attacked.

This is an alarming concern. Attacks of such kind are a regular trend now. We demand the ministry of External affairs to take cognisance of this attack on Indian students and start acting accordingly by including all stakeholders."



As per a report published by Business Today, the Indian consulate has reached out to the local authorities in Chicago, requesting them to investigate the case. The Consulate General of India in Chicago said, “Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. The consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case.”

Recent attacks and deaths of Indian students in America have been on the rise. Here are the details:

Vivek Saini from Georgia State was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict

Shreyas Reddy Beniger from Ohio went missing and was declared dead later on January 28

Akul B Dhawan, of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia