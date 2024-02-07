The Haryana government would soon reinforce laws to regulate the functioning of private coaching institutes. It would address issues like the rising stress among students, and other factors that these institutes use to mislead children.



A draft of the Haryana Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2024 was presented in the public domain last month, requiring feedback from stakeholders and the public. According to a PTI report, the bill is likely to be presented in the upcoming budget session starting from February 20.



What are the provisions of the Bill?

1) It would provide for the control and regulation of private coaching institutes, registering and regulating them.



2) It would also monitor the cost of the study material and other charges levied by the coaching institutes.



3) It would also include provisions to take care of the interests of students and their guardians and strive to minimise stress among the students enrolled in coaching institutes and better academic support in preparation for various competitive examinations.



4) It would maintain a check on these institutes charging exorbitant fees to students. For this, institutes will have to come out with a prospectus, mentioning about curriculum, number of lectures, tutorials, group discussions, and fees.



5) It would also set up grievance cells at the district and block levels for effective resolution of grievances of students and parents.

More information

Additionally, the draft also mentions that every coaching institute will have to be registered with the district authority to be set up under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner, and the teachers should be either non-government teachers or retired teachers having at least graduation qualifications. Their bio-data, academic qualifications, and experience need to be mentioned as well.



As per the draft of the bill, if any coaching institute violates any provisions of the law, it will have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 for the first offence, and in the case of a second offence, the registration of the institute will be liable to be cancelled by the district authority after show-cause notice and giving sufficient opportunity of hearing.

According to PTI, the draft also said that no coaching institute including residential and online coaching or tuition centres shall be established without a valid registration.