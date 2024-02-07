In a groundbreaking moment for allied health education and research, Centurion University, Odisha and SVNIRTAR (Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 1, 2024, to enhance student opportunities and foster joint research collaborations.

The MoU, exchanged at SVNIRTAR, involved Dr PP Mohanty, Director of SVNIRTAR; Sukanta Parida, Director of Centurion University's Admissions and Marketing, and Prof Sunil Jha, Director of Centurion University's School of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences.

Graded A+ by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and notified as a Skill University by the Government of Odisha and Centre of Excellence of the Government of India, Centurion University brings its strong reputation and expertise to this collaboration.

Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) stands as a beacon of excellence in rehabilitation education, research, and patient care. Renowned for its commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities through comprehensive rehabilitation programmes, SVNIRTAR is dedicated to advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and promoting inclusivity in healthcare practices.

The central objective of this collaboration is to facilitate enhanced opportunities for student internships, project engagements, and joint research endeavours, with enriched learning experiences, industry exposure, and opportunities for research in rehabilitation and allied sciences, particularly in the domains of Physiotherapy and BNYS (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences) programmes.

Through this MoU, Centurion University and SVNIRTAR aspire to create a conducive environment for mutual learning, skill development, and knowledge exchange among students and faculty members.

Dr Mohanty expressed enthusiasm, stating, "This partnership opens new avenues for collaborative innovation." Parida emphasised the importance of practical learning, while Prof Jha highlighted the potential for joint research to address healthcare challenges.

Through this strategic alliance, Centurion University and SVNIRTAR reaffirm their commitment to driving excellence in allied health education, research, and practice. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources available at both institutions, they aim to nurture the next generation of healthcare professionals equipped with the skills, knowledge, and compassion to address the evolving healthcare needs of society.