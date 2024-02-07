After the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea seeking a CBI inquiry into the killing of Dr Vandana Das by a patient, the deceased's parents criticised the government for the vehement opposition to their plea, on Wednesday, February 6, a day after the court's dismissal, reported PTI.



Das' parents to file an appeal again

The deceased's parents said that a prompt investigation could have been carried out via an agency outside the state and thereby, the truth could have been discovered behind the brutal killing of their daughter.



Dr Vandana Das' father, Mohandas, told PTI that the family would be filing an appeal against the single bench verdict dismissing their plea for a CBI probe.



Case seeking CBI probe postponed 20 times

Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death by a patient at a taluk hospital in Kollam district in Kerala in May last year. The parents, still grappling with the incident, said that they only wanted to know the truth behind the killing of their daughter.



He said, "Our case seeking a CBI probe was postponed 20 times. Six judges heard many portions of the plea. All these times, me and my wife went to the court to hear the arguments. The state government vehemently opposed our plea. I don't know why."



Search for truth to remain

Das’ father further expressed his exasperation by saying that the family never went against the government so far but his plea to uncover the truth by an external agency is being dismissed every time. "As an Indian citizen, I have the right to know the truth behind my daughter's murder. I hope that we will get justice," he further said.



Mohandas also pointed out that there were several judgments by the apex court saying that a CBI probe can be granted in such cases if parents demand so, and questioned why the government vehemently opposed the demand when the plea was already being considered by several judges of the high court.



Dr Das was a native of Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district in Kerala and the only child of her parents. She was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was working at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital as part of her training.