The INGENIUM start-up conclave had successfully concluded on February 3, Saturday, showcasing a dynamic platform that celebrated and recognised innovative leaders and entrepreneurs.

The event provided an engaging environment for exploring the journeys of these trailblazers through insightful panel discussions and interactive sessions. It delved into the secrets behind their successes, offering valuable insights into the intricacies of establishing pioneering ventures.

Emphasising the crucial need for organisations to be agile and future-ready in an ever-evolving business landscape, the symposium proved to be a significant and impactful gathering. Start-ups play a vital role in competitive markets with their focus on innovation, and new markets/products. They provide dynamism to markets and offer more efficient ways to enhance consumer welfare.

Against this backdrop, this conclave is an attempt to bring different stakeholders together on a platform for the exchange of views to create a better understanding of the start-up ecosystem and competition.

Students served as moderators and hosts for the event along with Conclave Committee members.