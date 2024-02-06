Images of History question papers were reportedly circulated on social media on the third day of the Class X Board examinations in West Bengal, on Monday, February 5, according to a PTI report.

Students found to be taking photos

A senior education official informed that three candidates were disqualified for the entire examinations after they were found taking photographs of the question papers on mobile phones that were discreetly brought to the centre.



As per sources, these students circulated these images over WhatsApp after the commencement of the exam.



The officer added that the three candidates who belonged to two schools in Malda district in West Bengal had tried to blur the unique and distinct QR code secretly embossed on every sheet of the question paper, but were not able to do it properly, which led to their detection and subsequent disqualification.



Total of 17 candidates disqualified so far

Previously, on two days of the Class X Board examinations that commenced on February 2, about 14 candidates were disqualified, 12 for circulating English papers on February 3 and two for forwarding Bengali papers through social media on February 2, informed the official of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education to PTI.



Till now, a total of 17 candidates have been disqualified from appearing for the Class X Board examinations, with the majority of the students, almost 16, hailing from Malda district and one from Jalpaiguri district.



Board President Ramanuj Ganguly had earlier expressed concern over the trend and alleged that "some individuals were exploiting children to tarnish the state government's image and disrupt the examination process".



He further pleaded to the guilty to reconsider their actions as it would be damaging to the future of the candidates