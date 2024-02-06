Bringing technology forward, five hi-tech studios, including virtual reality (VR) and sound recording studios, at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) office in the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan educational complex in Tamil Nadu, were inaugurated by the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday, February 5, as per The New Indian Express.



Why were these studios created?

Viewing the evolving scenario in education, where students are more inclined to learn with the help of technology, the department has created these studios to make topics visually available to the students.



Apart from this, the studios will also create content to help the students prepare for competitive examinations, career guidance, mental and physical health, child safety and awareness, arts and culture, teacher-student exchange, quiz competitions, and Spoken English, among others.



The studio will also be used to showcase the talent of the students. These videos will be used for telecast on Kalvi TV, run by the department, and on YouTube. Officials reportedly said that this will help students to learn at a convenient time, and make it easier for teachers as well, in teaching effectively.



For this experts will be consulted to create videos to help the parents understand their kids and aid their education. These videos will help not only the students in Tamil Nadu but all the students who are learning via Tamil medium.



More changes to be initiated by gov't

The creation of these studios is set to benefit 23,73,598 students in 58,721 schools across the state, the officials told The New Indian Express. They further added that while there are hi-tech labs in high and higher secondary schools across the state, the school education department will set up hi-tech labs in middle schools as well.



Smart classes will also be created in all of the primary schools within the next academic year. The project, in total, would cost an amount of Rs 700 crore to lend a digital makeover to these schools and equip them for the future.