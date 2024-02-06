A remark made on Godse by a National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut professor created an environment of unrest, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staging a protest on the premises of the college, on Monday, February 5.



Godse glorified on Facebook post

According to PTI reports, the female professor had allegedly glorified Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. Professor A Shaija of NIT was booked by police on Saturday, February 3, for her Facebook comment "expressing pride" in Nathuram Godse for "saving India".



A senior faculty member of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NIT Calicut, posted a comment on Facebook on January 30 saying "Proud of Godse for saving India". The comment was made on a post by a lawyer Krishna Raj, who posted Godse's photograph captioning it Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a hero of many in India.



Student organisations in ire

The ABVP activists, while protesting, marched to the institution and burnt an effigy of Godse. They further sought action against the professor saying she posted an insulting comment against the Mahatma. A student leader, while addressing the ABVP activists, said that the comment was an insult to the Father of the Nation as it praised Godse who had assassinated him.



As per PTI, various student organisations such as the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Kerala Students Union (KSU), and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), following which, a first information report (FIR) was registered against her, and was booked under IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot).



Kunnamangalam and Nadakkavu police stations were among those where complaints were filed against her.