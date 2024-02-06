A medico from the Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi was found hanging in her hostel room, reported PTI. A final-year MBBS student was discovered dead on Monday, February 5 in her hostel room, according to the police. The information was relayed to them at around 1.30 pm after which, the team of police immediately reached the spot and recovered the body, stated a report by PTI.



"We have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. No suicide note was found," a senior police officer said. The officer further said that the deceased's friends and family members are being questioned to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide.



The police have decided not to disclose the student's name to respect the privacy of the deceased's family, the officer added.



Student a final-year MBBS student

As per the information, the deceased is a 23-year-old woman studying in the final year of the MBBS course at the college. According to sources, the victim is a resident of Delhi and had gone to her house on Sunday, February 4, and returned to the hostel the same day. The student had food with her hostel mates and returned to her room late at night.



The next morning, Monday, her friends knocked on her door repetitively. Receiving no response, they informed the hostel warden, as per PTI. The door was found to be latched from the inside, which was then opened by the police team and her body was found hanging.



A source further added that she had no enmity with anyone, although the police are doing a thorough scan of her call details and WhatsApp records to find out the reason behind her death.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-4119866