To demand an extension of the main exam's dates, a group of candidates on Monday, February 5, launched an indefinite agitation in front of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) headquarters in Indore, reported PTI.



Only two months for preparation

These groups of individuals have already cleared the preliminary round of State Service Examination 2023 and are preparing for the main examination, have laid siege to the MPPSC headquarters building, and are staging an indefinite sit-in.



Akash Pathak, an aspirant amongst the protestors, said that the MPPSC has not given them enough time to prepare for the main exam which is to be held from March 11 to 16, according to the commission's schedule. The results for the preliminary exam were declared in the month of January according to official notification.



The aspirant further said that the agitation will continue till their demand is accepted by authorities.



As per eyewitnesses' comments, an additional police force was deployed around the MPPSC headquarters to control the situation.



As per PTI, the result of the State Service Preliminary Examination 2023 was declared on January 18 and as many as 5,589 candidates, out of about two lakh aspirants, were selected for the main exam.



The examination is being held to fill 229 posts in different state administrative services.