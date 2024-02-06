In a recent development, President of the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Abhijit Helge, met Hasan Mushrif, Minister of Medical Education, Maharashtra, along with Commissioner, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and other government officials. The meeting was held in Mantralaya, Mumbai at 4 pm on February 5, Monday, during which Dr Helge represented junior doctors (JRs) and put forward their plight and three demands.

According to the statement released by MARD, Minister Hasan Mushrif was "positive" about resolving the issues. However, JRs have been given several such "dry verbal assurances for the past year". The statement read, "Due to the repeated and inconclusive nature of the outcome of the meeting, residents of the state have unanimously decided to stand firm on our decision to go on a Pan Maharashtra strike starting from February 7, 5 pm."

Following this, the JRs also mentioned that all the emergency services would remain functional during the strike, but the responsibility of any hampered patient would solely be on the government.

The background

The JRs have been facing infrastructural and stipend issues for more than a year. The strike, which was scheduled to happen on January 3, 2023, was called off owing to assurances and promises given by the government officials to the JRs. However, the conditions have just deteriorated, they say. Therefore, MARD Central decided to go on strike as their demands for better infrastructure and timely payments are still unmet.

A letter released by the association, dated January 31, mentioned their demands, which included better hostels, crediting of the delayed stipends and more. The letter addressed to the State Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif highlighted the pending problems and the increasing difficulties of the resident doctors of the state.

According to the letter, there has been a significant shortage of hostels and currently, the doctors are living in confined spaces. Additionally, the overcrowding is leading to pathetic living conditions. Following this, the senior residents at most of the medical colleges have no hostel accommodation in the state either, mentions the letter.