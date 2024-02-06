A fatal collision between a tourist bus and a truck left more than thirty students injured in Perumbavoor, Kerala during the wee hours of Monday, February 5, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

A tourist bus which was carrying 38, including students and staff of Ernad Muslim Education Association (EMEA) College situated at Kondotty in Malappuram, Kerala, collided with a truck at MC Junction in Perumbavoor.



As per sources, the police said that the mishap took place at around 2.15 am on Monday, February 5. The bus was travelling from Munnar and collided with a sugar-laden truck bound for Kottayam.



An officer with the Perumbavoor police station, Rajesh, told The New Indian Express that the drivers were reckless, and did not pay attention as the signal was blinking. "The truck hit the middle portion of the bus, while it was proceeding towards Kottayam from Angamaly. The bus overturned due to the impact and ended up damaging the police aid post at the junction," he said.



Eyewitnesses say students were screaming in pain

People present at the spot heard a loud thud and rushed to the rescue. Fakarudheen, a migrant worker who runs a tea stall near the area said that the cries and screams of the students could be heard, and soon people rushed to take them out of the bus, with the Police personnel and Fire and Rescue Services officials arriving quickly at the spot for their rescue.



Five students, who sustained severe injuries in the incident were shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, while others with minor injuries received preliminary medical attention at hospitals in Perumbavoor and Kolenchery. The truck driver also sustained injuries.



Frequent accidents at the junction reported

The negligence of the municipality in maintaining street lights resulted in the accident, as per the residents of the area.



"The high-mast lights installed at the junction have been lying inoperable for several months. Even though we have complained about it, the officials were least bothered. People unaware of the area might not know if there is a junction ahead," said Ashraf Puthiri, an auto-rickshaw driver.



Another auto-rickshaw driver, Shaji NT, told The New Indian Express that five individuals have already lost their lives at the junction, and even the footpaths are posing a great threat to the people who commute every day.



"Already, five individuals have died in accidents at Oushadhi Junction. Even the footpaths are posing a threat to commuters. Though we have informed about it to the authorities concerned, no action has been taken so far. Luckily, there were no casualties in the recent accident," he said.