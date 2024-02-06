Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, February 5, launched the National Dental Register under the National Health Digital Mission. He announced that through the Dental Commission Act, the government is striving to make dental education more practical, and affordable, and bring transparency in the entire system, and simultaneously provide patients with affordable and good treatment, a PTI report said.



What is the National Dental Register (NDR)?

With the launch of the National Dental Register (NDR), created under the One Nation One Register, the health minister explained that people will get the identity and qualification of dentists transparently.



He further added that the NDR will provide Unique Identification (DCI-ID) to all dentists practising in India after verification from the state dental councils and also help citizens identify dentists verified by state dental councils



The minister also virtually inaugurated the new headquarters of the National Dental Commission (NDC) and laid the foundation stone for three nursing colleges in Andhra Pradesh and one in Jammu and Kashmir.



"The advent of the dental commission heralds a new era in dental education and administration," he said at the programme during which, he also presided over an MoU signing between the Dental Council of India and the Quality Council of India for assessment and rating of undergraduate dental colleges.



Nursing to gain more leverage

Apart from the well-being and improvement of the status of nurses, Mandaviya also highlighted the government's commitment to strengthen the nursing workforce and mitigate healthcare disparities across regions. He further said on the occasion that one of the government's schemes is to establish 157 new nursing colleges co-located with existing medical colleges.



According to PTI sources, he also said that with the increase in demand for trained nurses abroad, the government has incorporated foreign language courses in medical education institutes providing an additional advantage to students in capturing opportunities abroad.