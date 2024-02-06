Parents of a four-year-old girl staged a protest after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a peon at a private school in the Western suburb of Kandivali in Mumbai, according to a PTI report. The parents claim that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the school.



As per an official from the Samta Nagar police station, the incident took place during school hours on Friday morning, February 2. It is alleged that the accused had sexually assaulted the child in the washroom and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault.



The police official further said that the little girl narrated the whole ordeal to her family members after reaching home, following which, they immediately alerted the police.



The child is currently under treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Borivali.



Several parents staged a protest outside the school on Monday, February 5, after the accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, according to an official.



The parents demanded action from the school authorities for displaying negligence, as they allege that the school had knowledge of the incident but did not inform the police.