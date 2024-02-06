The Foreign Medical Graduate Examinations (FMGE) for the December 2023 cycle has been declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi today, Tuesday, February 6, read an NBEMS notice.



As per the notice, candidates who appeared in the December session in 2023, can download their results from the official website, nbe.edu.in, and natboard.edu.in, on or after February 13, 2024.

It further adds that the results of the candidates whose face identification/documents are pending verification and matters that are subjudice have been withheld and will be released after they are duly uploaded.



There shall be a separate notification regarding the schedule for the in-person distribution of FMGE December 2023 session pass certificates, the notice read.



Data says only 8355 FMGEs qualified

According to India TV News, a total of 38,355 candidates appeared for the exam, of which, 30,046 candidates failed the exam.



A total of 1,386 students remained absent on the day of the exam. It further informed that the results of 15 candidates have been withheld.



NBEMS conducted the entrance exam on December 20, 2023, and it was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift took place between 2 pm and 4.30 pm.



If students have any query related to the FMGE December 2023 session, they can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or drop their queries at NBEMS's communication web portal at https://exam.natboard.edu. in/communication.php?page=main