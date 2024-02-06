The bail plea of the accused who stabbed Dr Vandana Das to death was rejected by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, February 6, according to an IANS report.



The accused Sandeep was arrested for stabbing the 23-year-old house surgeon while she was medically examining him after he was brought to the hospital by the police.



Bail plea for accused rejected

The counsel for Sandeep on Tuesday had filed a bail plea with the Kerala High Court which said that the accused is of unsound mind and was under the influence of sedatives when the incident took place. He further mentioned that Sandeep had no intention to cause the death of the woman doctor.



Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while dismissing the bail application, said that the accused has a history of alcohol abuse disorder and committed the act in a fit of rage as he was separated from his family, according to LiveLaw.in. The judge also mentioned that he has an antisocial personality disorder as well.



Court also rejects CBI probe

The court also rejected the plea filed by Dr Vandana Das's parents who demanded a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe in the case as they were unsatisfied with the police probe. They pointed out that the attack on their daughter was carried out when police were present on the spot, and it was they who brought the accused for the medical examination, and left him unguarded.



The incident took place on May 10, 2023, at a state-run clinic in Kottarakara in Kollam district in Kerala.