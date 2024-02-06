The Delhi Education Department has ordered all government, government-aided, and private schools in the state to resume regular school timings, starting today, Tuesday, February 6.

According to The New Indian Express, the national capital on Monday, February 5, recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season's average hence, a notification was issued to regularise the school timings in all schools.



As per a notification issued by the director of education on Monday, it was stated that with the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all government-aided and recognised private schools of Delhi shall resume their full normal timings from Tuesday, February 6.



The order directed the heads of schools to inform students, parents and other staff members about the change in timings, in due time, through different modes of communication that would be efficient and faster.



Previously, the education department had announced a change in school hours due to severe fog and cold weather in the national capital, mandating classes to begin no earlier than 9 am and conclude by 5 pm.



On Sunday, February 4, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, following light morning rainfall, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).