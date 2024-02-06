Students of Allahabad University who have been protesting for over a week on the university campus, have alleged that the Proctor Rakesh Singh, on Monday, February 5, visited the protest site in an intoxicated state and made inappropriate remarks against protesting students.



To recall, the students of Allahabad University have been protesting for over a week alleging physical and verbal harassment of a student by Assistant Superintendent Dr Atul Narayan Singh in the presence of AU’s Chief Proctor Rakesh Singh and in-charge of the AU police outpost.



On Monday, February 5, as students continued to agitate on university campus for the eighth consecutive day, it was claimed that Chief Proctor Prof Rakesh Singh visited the protest site along with security personnels.



Satyam Kushwaha, a student of Allahabad University and State Vice-President, National Students Union of India (NSUI) - UP East, told EdexLive, “The authorities had already cut-off electricity at the protest site and due to this reason, few of the students had dispersed. At night, the Chief Proctor visited the site. He was drunk and used foul language against the protestors. He also made inappropriate jokes about one of the students with physical disabilities.”



A video of the incident was also recorded and shared by the protesting students.



On Saturday, February 3, the university said that Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has taken cognizance of the matter and both parties will be given an opportunity to present their views and facts.



However, the students say that they are yet to receive any word from the university officials despite having sent written complaints.



EdexLive tried to reach out to the university for a comment on the matter. The copy will be updated once we receive a response.