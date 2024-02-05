The kidnap and murder of a 10-year-old girl in West Bengal's Malda district and a subsequent police investigation have troubled the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) as it expressed its concern over the process of the investigation being conducted on Sunday, February 4, reported PTI.



The girl's body was found on February 1, three days after her father lodged a missing diary, and a youth has been arrested in connection with the death and alleged abuse of the child, a senior officer told PTI.



The girl who was a student of a local English medium school was last seen on the bike of the accused youth on January 29 near her residence. She had been missing ever since and her father filed a missing diary at English Bazar police station immediately afterward.



NCPCR member found lapses in the investigation

Divya Gupta, an NCPCR member found lapses in the investigation, after meeting family members of the girl and visiting the spot where the body was discovered. She alleged that the police was attempting to shield two or three persons suspected to be involved in the case.



She also claimed that the post-mortem report was not shared by police with the family and the panel, which raised doubt over the success of the investigation.

According to sources, the headless and bruised body of the girl was found on February 1 near the residences of her and the arrested person. The severed head of the girl was also discovered later on the same day, as per PTI reports.



It triggered public outrage and the house of the arrested was vandalised and furniture set on fire by a mob.