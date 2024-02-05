Almost fifty job aspirants demonstrated in front of the West Bengal Assembly, today, Monday, February 5, reported PTI. According to the protestors, despite having qualified long back, their names were yet to appear in the school services commission panel. They demanded that they be provided with jobs at the earliest.



One of the protestors, Swapan Banerjee, said that they belong to Aikya Mancha of Sarir Siksha, Karma Siksha teaching job aspirants (unity platform of physical education, work education teaching job qualifiers) who had cracked the competitive examinations and the interview as well but are still waiting to see their names feature in the panel. Hence, they request the government to intervene in the matter as soon as possible.



Protestors detained by police

But the protestors were moved away from the spot. As per PTI, police personnel present at the spot swung into action and took them away in a prison van.



A police officer present at the spot said that the demonstrators violated many prohibitory orders as the assembly session was in progress, and as they were demonstrating in front of the house during the session, they were detained for a short period of time.