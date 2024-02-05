A student of the Allahabad University in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped by her assistant professor, as per a report by PTI. The police said that the professor was booked on Sunday, February 4 after a case was registered against him at Colonelganj police station.



Accused a teacher of Ancient History

The accused identified as Ajay Sagar had proposed to the student, who is a third-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) student at the university. The student had later refused his proposal, said Colonelganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajeev Kumar Yadav.



Sagar, who is a teacher at the Department of Ancient History, caused her inconvenience by repeatedly calling and texting her despite her refusal of the proposal, as per ACP Yadav.



According to the FIR, the police said that on January 15, the teacher had asked the girl to visit him in a park in Mumfordganj and threatened her that he would die by suicide. After this, the professor took her to his home and forcibly established physical relations with her, according to PTI.



It is alleged in the FIR that the teacher also threatened the student not to speak to anyone about this.



The teacher has now been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the teacher, ACP Yadav said, adding that the matter is still under investigation.