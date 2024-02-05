Rethink! The Tinkering Lab, a dynamic multi-disciplinary central facility of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, stands as a crucible for nurturing curiosity, creativity, and imagination among young minds. Dedicated to cultivating essential skills such as design thinking, computational prowess, adaptive learning, and physical computing, the lab has become a beacon of innovation.

Notably, Rethink! The Tinkering Lab has embarked on a groundbreaking endeavour with the support of the Technology Innovation Hub, iHub DivyaSampark, at IIT Roorkee. This collaborative effort has birthed a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to research and innovation in Cyber Physical Systems.

The distinguished presence of key personalities elevated the inaugural ceremony. Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, lent visionary leadership, while Prof Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean Academics, added valuable academic insights.

Dr JBV Reddy, Scientist-F at Department of Science and Technology (DST), and Rajani Kushwaha, Junior Analyst (JA), National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), DST, brought scientific excellence to the forefront.

Manish Anand, CEO of iHub-DivyaSampark, infused an entrepreneurial spirit, complemented by the collective expertise of Prof Vivek Kumar Malik, Associate Dean of Innovation & Incubation; Prof Sai Ramudu Meka, Associate Dean of Corporate Interaction, and Prof Karun Rawat, Coordinator of Rethink! The Tinkering Lab.