On February 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore in Sambalpur, Odisha aimed at boosting the energy sector involving natural gas, coal and power generation apart from important projects of road, railway and higher education sector. PM Modi also took a walkthrough of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIM) Sambalpur model and a photo exhibition showcased on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the occasion was significant for the development journey of Odisha as development projects worth approximately Rs 70,000 crores were launched in the sectors of education, railway, roads, electricity and petroleum.

PM Modi underlined that the people of Odisha belonging to the poor section, labourers, working class, business owners and farmers among all other sections of society will reap the benefits of today’s development projects. He further added that it will also create thousands of new employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha.

The Prime Minister said that in order to make Odisha a hub of education, and skill development, continuous efforts have been put in by the Central government. The fate of Odisha’s youth has changed with the setting up of modern educational institutes like Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Berhampur and Bhubaneshwar’s Institute of Chemical Technology in the last decade.

Now, with the establishment of IIM Sambalpur as a modern institute of management, the state’s role is being further strengthened. He recalled laying the foundation stone of IIM (Indian Institute of Management) during the pandemic and praised those associated with its completion amidst all the obstacles.