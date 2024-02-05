Ola introduces the Ola Technology Fellowship programme, committed to make India the leader in technology paradigms of the future. Starting with a fellowship for Artificial Intelligence (AI) researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, this programme will span across engineering disciplines, welcoming students from top institutions nationwide. With this, the company aims to nurture the young and bright minds of our nation that will contribute to India’s journey to becoming a global leader.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola said, “Today, India is at the ground zero of a massive technological revolution. And we, at Ola, will do everything it takes to develop a robust talent pool and future technologies out of India, for the world. I am excited to announce that we have introduced the Ola Technology Fellowship programme. Starting with a fellowship for AI researchers at IIT Bombay, this program will nurture the young and bright minds of our nation that will contribute to India’s journey to becoming a global leader.”

The Ola Technology Fellowship programme is designed to identify, support, and mentor outstanding graduates who exhibit exceptional potential in their disciplines. This initiative reflects Ola's commitment to fostering innovation, diversity, and excellence within our industry. The fellowship program for AI researchers at IIT Bombay, will foster a conducive ecosystem for students. From fundamental research in computing and AI to gaining real-world experience, the program will empower students with research projects, internships, seminars and conferences and so on.

For more information, visit: https://olakrutrim.com/fellowship