Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for two school buildings in northwest Delhi's Kirari village, on Sunday, February 4, and announced that the government's initiative to continue with the developmental work will not cease, even if he was sent to jail, as per a report by PTI.



Schools to be equipped with the best facilities

As per an official statement, the two schools that are set to be built in Rohini's Sector 41 aim to benefit the children of densely-populated areas of Kirari village. The foundation stone laying ceremony was also attended by Education Minister Atishi. The schools will come up on two separate plots with more than 100 classrooms.



One of the schools will also have a fully air-conditioned multi-purpose hall with a 300-seat capacity, as per the statement. The schools will also be equipped with facilities like state-of-the-art laboratories, libraries, offices, staff rooms, activity rooms and toilet blocks on every floor, and a lift.



Educational development will not stop, says CM

On the occasion, Kejriwal recalled the arrests of other ministers such as Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who built schools and Mohalla clinics respectively, and are now serving jail time. Kejriwal while addressing the audience, declared, "But even if you put Kejriwal in jail, the (ongoing) works of building schools and Mohalla clinics and providing free treatment to the people of Delhi will not stop."



His remarks come at a time he has been asked to join the Delhi Police probe into his allegations that the ruling party had been "poaching" the ministers of Kejriwal's party, and is facing summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy linked money laundering case, according to PTI.



Disappointment over Union Budget

On the recently presented Union Budget, he expressed his disappointment by saying that only four per cent of the total budget has been allocated to health and education but added that the Delhi government has been spending around 40 per cent of its total budget on health and education for the past eight years.



On the occasion, Atishi emphasised the transformation brought to the schools over the years due to the effort of the Delhi Government. She said, "In the last nine years, the government schools in Delhi have transformed because of the education revolution started by Chief Minister Kejriwal. Today, the government schools in Delhi produce excellent results and have become better than private schools in the city."