The rumours of the paper leak of the Hindi paper of the Class X Board examination were refuted by the administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district as soon as the news was circulated on social media, just hours before the exam commenced today, Monday, February 5, as per PTI.



The officials also added a message of warning for the people spreading the fake news. They said that legal action would be taken against people spreading fake news about the leak of exam papers.



Education officer said papers were not found to be similar

District Education Officer (DEO) Manglesh Kumar Vyas, informed the reporters that the administration's probe revealed that the reports about the Class X Hindi paper being leaked on social media were fake.



He asserted that the papers that were circulating online were compared with the original question paper and they were not the same. "When we compared the question paper that surfaced on social media with the actual one, the codes and questions did not match."



The DEO said that anti-social elements are spreading fake news about the paper leak, and a first information report (FIR) will be registered against them under the Information Technology Act.



He also said that the Class X examination of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began on Monday, February 5. Quoting the data, he said that at least 49,000 students are appearing for the examination at 137 centres in Indore, and of these, about 21 centres have been declared sensitive, and police personnel have been deployed at these places for further vigilance.