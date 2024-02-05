A bill on malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations was introduced in the Lok Sabha today, Monday, February 5. The newly introduced bill seeks stricter punishment for attempted wrongdoings, with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, as per PTI reports.



What is the bill?

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, will target organised gangs, mafia elements, and those indulging in malpractices and will not even spare government officials found in collusion with them.



It is to be noted that students will not come under the jurisdiction of the proposed law, as per PTI.



In view of the cancellation of a series of competitive tests such as the teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan, the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D posts in Haryana, the recruitment exam for junior clerks in Gujarat and the constable recruitment examination in Bihar following question paper leaks, this initiative has been taken.



It has been observed that organised groups and mafia elements involved in malpractices deploy solver gangs, use impersonation methods, and indulge in paper leaks.

To tackle the problem, the bill proposes to form a high-level national technical committee on public examinations that will offer recommendations to make the computerised examination process more secure.



What would the committee do?

The committee shall look for various ways to develop protocols to insulate digital platforms, devise ways and means for developing foolproof information Technology (IT) security systems, ensure electronic surveillance of examination centres, and formulate national standards and services for both IT and physical infrastructure to be deployed for the conduct of such examinations.



The bill would make sure that such nefarious elements do not seep into the system. The objective of the bill is to bring transparency, fairness, and more credibility to the public examination systems. Such a process would reassure the youth that their sincere and genuine efforts will be fairly rewarded and their future is safe.