The Government of Karnataka, on the rising number of unemployed youth and vacancies post the KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) examinations, has now said that the government is committed to filling all the vacancies in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, adding that the employment of the youth is a paramount concern, as per ANI reports.



Karnataka minister promises to fill all vacancies swiftly

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge took to his social media handle on X and posted the number of KPSC qualifiers for different posts, "Last week, the Karnataka Public Service Commission released the final select list for engineers (Assistant Engineer (AE), Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE)) comprising a total of 449 posts: 25 for AEE, 288 for AE and 136 for JE."



He further expressed that the employment of youth is of prime importance now, and the government is making all efforts to fill the remaining vacancies. "The Government of Karnataka is dedicated to swiftly filling all vacancies in the Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development. Ensuring the employability and employment of our youth is a paramount concern for the @INCKarnataka Government," read his post.



Minister says, probe on into existing irregularities

Kharge also said that earlier on Sunday, February 4, the Karnataka government constituted an inquiry committee to probe "irregularities" in the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (KEONICS) during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.



According to ANI, he alleged that the previous BJP government in the state procured IT peripherals at escalated costs ranging from 38% to 1577%. He further accused the former government of heavily relying on religious issues to divert public attention from its misdeeds.