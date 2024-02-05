The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is on its way to developing India's first indigenously-designed 155 smart ammunition after partnering with the defence public sector enterprise, Munitions India, according to a press notification released by the institute.



Munitions India is a part of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It is also India’s biggest manufacturer and market leader engaged in the production, testing research and development, and marketing of a comprehensive range of ammunition and explosives for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Paramilitary Forces.



What is the objective of the project?

As per the press release, the project would increase the accuracy of a 155 mm shell within a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of 10 metres. Presently, ammunition developed in India has a CEP of 500 metres. It would also work towards increasing the lethality at the terminal impact point.



The team for this project would comprise Prof G Rajesh, Faculty, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, and his team of researchers who will be developing the smart ammunition, for two years.



The Chairman and Managing Director of Munitions India, Ravi Kant, said that this will be a giant leap for the country's motto to become "Atmanirbhar".



Prof G Rajesh added that "The Special Purpose Shell will house the guidance, navigation and control system along with roll isolation strategies, canard actuation system, fuze, shell body and warhead. The smart projectile will have complex technologies such as miniaturised electronics/sensors and mechanical structures..."



Another important aspect that Prof Rajesh added is that the proposed smart projectile will use the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) for guidance, which means that it would no longer use foreign governments’ satellite systems.



What will be the key characteristics of the 155 mm Indian Smart Ammunition?

1) Smart ammunition to be launched from 39 and 45 calibre —155 mm artillery guns without any changes in the gun system.



2) This is a fin-stabilised, canard-controlled, guided shell



3) Maximum range is 38 km — minimum range is eight km



4) 3-mode fuse operation — point detonation, height of burst, delayed detonation



5) Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) Guided- GPS Back-up. (IRNSS formerly known as, NAVIC which is the primary guidance system which will make the guided ammunition completely independent of any foreign agency involvement