The initiation of the change in timings of the Class X preparatory examination in Karnataka took a communal turn as Hindu organisations allege that the step was taken to accommodate prayer timings for Muslims, today, Monday, February 5, read an IANS report.



The exams are scheduled from February 26 to March 3. An official notification will soon be shared by the state education department regarding the timetable.



All exams are scheduled to begin at 10.15 am for all of the exam days, except on March 1, which is a Friday, when the department has fixed the Science subject examination at 2.00 pm. Many Hindu organisations have claimed that the exam timetable has been changed by the Congress government to appease the Muslim community, by allowing them to offer morning prayers on Friday.



What does the board say?

Sources in the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board addressed the issue and said that the change in the Class X preparatory exam was made on the same day the exams of Kannada and Arabic subjects were scheduled to be held for Class XII students, as per IANS.

The Education Minister of State, Madhu Bangarappa, amidst the raging issue, said that a clarification will be issued soon over the matter.